Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JFBC stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.