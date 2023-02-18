Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,690 ($44.79).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,110 ($37.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,882.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,669.28.

In other news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($37.73) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,105.32). In other news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($37.73) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,105.32). Also, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($37.36) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($84,366.64).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

