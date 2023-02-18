Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,690 ($44.79).
Whitbread Trading Down 1.2 %
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,110 ($37.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,882.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,669.28.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
