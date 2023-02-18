Jean Matterson Buys 1,500 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,885 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £73,275 ($88,947.56).
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CGT stock opened at GBX 4,905 ($59.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,936.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,976.74. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,486.17 ($54.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,330 ($64.70). The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.77 and a beta of 0.23.
About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
Featured Articles
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.