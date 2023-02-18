Jean Matterson Buys 1,500 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,885 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £73,275 ($88,947.56).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGT stock opened at GBX 4,905 ($59.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,936.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,976.74. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,486.17 ($54.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,330 ($64.70). The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.