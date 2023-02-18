James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE JHX opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

