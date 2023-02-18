Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock worth $2,143,235 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

J traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. 545,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,773. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

