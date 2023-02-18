Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

JXN stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Jackson Financial

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

