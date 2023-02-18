IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.65 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.28). 2,400,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,053,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.65 ($2.30).

IWG Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.36.

About IWG

(Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.