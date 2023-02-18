Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

ITI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 520,380 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Iteris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

