Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Iteris Price Performance
ITI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.
Institutional Trading of Iteris
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.