Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 240,597 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,597 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 4.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $100,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,735,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

FMX stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.84.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

