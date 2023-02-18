Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,554.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

