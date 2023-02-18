Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,960 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 910,879 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $141,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

