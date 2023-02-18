Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5,220.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,412 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

