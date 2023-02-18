Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 105,608 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

