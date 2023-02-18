Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 7,072 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

