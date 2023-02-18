iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IHI opened at $53.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.