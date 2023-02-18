iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.48 and last traded at C$31.40. 29,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 30,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.34.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.11.

