iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

