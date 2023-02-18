iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

