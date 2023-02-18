iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

