iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 685.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.39% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,788.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

