iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 335.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.54% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $64,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 374,989 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

