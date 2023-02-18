IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.32 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

