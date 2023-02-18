IPVERSE Trading Down 4.1% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $9,806.61 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

