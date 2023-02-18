IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $9,657.47 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

