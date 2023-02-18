IOTA Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $689.92 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

