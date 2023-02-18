Invitoken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,957.29 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $83,957.29 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00007074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

