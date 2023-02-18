Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 18,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,993,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

