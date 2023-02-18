Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ICMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
