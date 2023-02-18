Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

