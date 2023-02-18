Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.99. 16,260 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000.

