InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
