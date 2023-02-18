InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.