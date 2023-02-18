International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $22,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
International Seaways stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
