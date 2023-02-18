International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

International Paper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at International Paper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

