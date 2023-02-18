Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 1.8%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 65,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 124,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.