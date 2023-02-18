Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.24 on Friday. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

