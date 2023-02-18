Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $16.54 on Friday. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insurance Australia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insurance Australia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

