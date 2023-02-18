Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Inspired Plc (LON:INSEGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,873,164 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65.

In other news, insider Mark Dickinson purchased 479,966 shares of Inspired stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £47,996.60 ($58,262.44). Company insiders own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

