Insider Selling: Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells 10,249 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 2.4 %

WVE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 289,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.96. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wave Life Sciences

Several research firms have recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

