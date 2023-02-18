Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 58,900 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

