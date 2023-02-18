Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $108.96. 3,577,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $211.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.