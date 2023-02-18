Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CAO Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $4,014,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $174,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 1Life Healthcare

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

