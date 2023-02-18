Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Purchases 26,065 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,231,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,559,259. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

