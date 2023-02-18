Insider Buying: Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Rating) insider Alex Rovira bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).

Alex Rovira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alex Rovira bought 1,021,073 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,505.75 ($17,017.88).

Brightstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Brightstar Resources Company Profile

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha Deposit, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

