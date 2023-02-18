Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 8,879 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

