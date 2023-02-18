Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

