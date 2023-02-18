Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Shares Down 3.9%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 25.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovative Eyewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

