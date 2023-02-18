ING Groep NV Sells 6,137 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.