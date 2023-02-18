ING Groep NV Sells 2,830 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $346.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.