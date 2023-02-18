ING Groep NV Sells 2,251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

