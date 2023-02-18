ING Groep NV Sells 129,154 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

