ING Groep NV Sells 10,601 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

